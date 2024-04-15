Flputnam Investment Management Co. Purchases 2,242 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 116,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,242 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $13,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paychex in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 91.5% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 272 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. 83.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Paychex from $122.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $118.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Paychex from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paychex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Mark Anthony Bottini sold 15,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total value of $1,865,924.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 82,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,966,625.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Paychex Price Performance

Shares of PAYX traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $122.45. The company had a trading volume of 2,134,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,797,050. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.09. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.09 and a 1-year high of $129.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $44.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.93.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.01. Paychex had a net margin of 31.86% and a return on equity of 46.14%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th were paid a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 12th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 77.56%.

Paychex declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, January 19th that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

