Flputnam Investment Management Co. Has $21.47 Million Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 126,403 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,122 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $21,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 95,514.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,876,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,746,023,000 after acquiring an additional 42,831,405 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth $2,519,707,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,720,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,827,240,000 after purchasing an additional 4,629,947 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 9,623.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,058,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,026,611 shares during the period. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the third quarter worth about $329,179,000. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $166.95. The company had a trading volume of 5,125,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,764,701. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $168.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.40. The company has a market capitalization of $229.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.83 and a 1 year high of $196.88.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $27.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.40 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 58.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PEP. StockNews.com cut shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.92.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

