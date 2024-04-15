Flputnam Investment Management Co. Has $12.52 Million Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $12,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Essex Savings Bank raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 5,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 5,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 5,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 6,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,579,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DE. Melius downgraded Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $430.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Deere & Company from $435.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $433.28.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

NYSE:DE traded down $3.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $393.80. 1,311,512 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,495,542. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $384.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $382.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.05. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $345.55 and a fifty-two week high of $450.00.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.19 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $10.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.30 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 44.60% and a net margin of 16.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 27.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.12%.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

