Flputnam Investment Management Co. Buys 20,396 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 366,663 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,396 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF makes up 0.9% of Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Flputnam Investment Management Co. owned approximately 0.31% of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF worth $36,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of STIP. Private Client Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $312,000. Keel Point LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $409,000. Drake & Associates LLC grew its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 568.3% in the 4th quarter. Drake & Associates LLC now owns 81,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,035,000 after buying an additional 69,304 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC raised its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 17,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849 shares during the period. Finally, Grand Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $324,000.

Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF stock traded down $0.03 on Monday, reaching $99.25. The stock had a trading volume of 386,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,004. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.21. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $96.27 and a 1 year high of $99.52.

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

