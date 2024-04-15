Flputnam Investment Management Co. Boosts Stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,840 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $16,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,840,892 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,098,661,000 after buying an additional 669,517 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,067,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $878,271,000 after buying an additional 34,326 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 970,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $799,061,000 after buying an additional 25,792 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 967,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $796,142,000 after buying an additional 2,666 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $697,296,000. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on REGN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $925.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,135.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $935.00 to $1,020.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,125.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $710.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $970.57.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

REGN traded down $6.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $898.56. 652,431 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 494,203. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $957.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $889.50. The company has a market cap of $98.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.69 and a quick ratio of 4.94. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $684.80 and a twelve month high of $998.33.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.73 by $1.13. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.14% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $10.96 earnings per share. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 38.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In related news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $934.71, for a total value of $934,710.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,888,716.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $934.71, for a total value of $934,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,888,716.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph L. Goldstein sold 2,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $950.00, for a total transaction of $2,571,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,062,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,729 shares of company stock valued at $13,124,641 in the last 90 days. 8.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

