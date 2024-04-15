Flputnam Investment Management Co. Boosts Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 323,348 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,525 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $14,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kroger by 378.8% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 765,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,988,000 after buying an additional 605,591 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kroger in the fourth quarter worth about $1,641,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Kroger by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,173,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,618,000 after purchasing an additional 126,934 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Kroger by 161.0% during the fourth quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 7,240 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Kroger during the fourth quarter worth about $1,828,000. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KR shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Kroger from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Kroger from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. BNP Paribas restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a report on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Kroger from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Kroger from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.08.

Kroger Stock Performance

KR traded up $0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $55.36. The stock had a trading volume of 4,088,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,977,209. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.49. The Kroger Co. has a twelve month low of $42.10 and a twelve month high of $58.34.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.21. Kroger had a net margin of 1.44% and a return on equity of 31.44%. The business had revenue of $37.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kroger Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Kroger’s payout ratio is 39.19%.

Kroger Profile

(Free Report)

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Featured Articles

