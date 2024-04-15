Flputnam Investment Management Co. Acquires 19,160 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 235,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,160 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $22,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IEF. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

IEF traded down $0.59 during trading on Monday, reaching $91.72. The company had a trading volume of 12,266,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,060,375. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $88.86 and a 52 week high of $100.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.59.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2758 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $3.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

