Flputnam Investment Management Co. Acquires 124,941 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 15.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 912,299 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 124,941 shares during the quarter. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $46,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 153,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,824,000 after acquiring an additional 25,888 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 71,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,617,000 after purchasing an additional 27,228 shares during the last quarter. Kades & Cheifetz LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Kades & Cheifetz LLC now owns 32,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,713,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 9,708.3% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 8,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 8,155 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of FLOT remained flat at $50.96 during trading hours on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 905,076 shares. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.79. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.76 and a twelve month high of $51.10.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.2559 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

