First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Shares Acquired by Drake & Associates LLC

Drake & Associates LLC lifted its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 425,152 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,267 shares during the period. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF makes up about 7.8% of Drake & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Drake & Associates LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $18,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FIXD. Morgan Stanley increased its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 7.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,647,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,708,000 after acquiring an additional 682,697 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,304,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,195,000 after buying an additional 1,393,129 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,034,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,157,000 after buying an additional 176,913 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,003,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,835,000 after buying an additional 862,821 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,650,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,524,000 after buying an additional 1,157,727 shares during the period.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF stock traded down $0.30 on Monday, hitting $42.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 192,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 830,788. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.20. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a one year low of $40.86 and a one year high of $45.60.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

