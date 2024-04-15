First Horizon (FHN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. First Horizon had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 17.80%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect First Horizon to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

First Horizon Stock Down 1.8 %

FHN opened at $14.20 on Monday. First Horizon has a fifty-two week low of $8.99 and a fifty-two week high of $18.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.51 and a 200-day moving average of $13.29.

First Horizon Dividend Announcement

First Horizon announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, January 23rd that permits the company to buyback $650.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FHN has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on First Horizon from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Raymond James upgraded First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on First Horizon from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on First Horizon from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on First Horizon in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Institutional Trading of First Horizon

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 3.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 2.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 28,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 0.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 140,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,068,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 7.0% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association lifted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 2.5% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 34,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the period. 80.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Horizon Company Profile

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through Regional Banking and Specialty Banking segments. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Featured Stories

