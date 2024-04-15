First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Rating Reiterated by DA Davidson

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by investment analysts at DA Davidson in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $1,650.00 target price on the bank’s stock, up from their previous target price of $1,600.00. DA Davidson’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.77% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays began coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $1,850.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,800.00 price objective on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com lowered First Citizens BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,950.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $1,644.00 to $1,754.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,768.63.

First Citizens BancShares Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of FCNCA traded down $9.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1,560.00. The company had a trading volume of 24,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,286. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,559.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,463.00. First Citizens BancShares has a 52 week low of $945.32 and a 52 week high of $1,651.73. The company has a market capitalization of $22.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.89.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The bank reported $46.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $48.49 by ($1.91). The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 51.04% and a return on equity of 13.52%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that First Citizens BancShares will post 178.72 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other First Citizens BancShares news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. acquired 622 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,315.00 per share, with a total value of $817,930.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,355,835. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other First Citizens BancShares news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,559.09, for a total value of $935,454.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,549,113.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. purchased 622 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,315.00 per share, for a total transaction of $817,930.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 97,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,355,835. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 1,388 shares of company stock valued at $1,825,220 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 20 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 23 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

About First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

