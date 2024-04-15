First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on FBMS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of First Bancshares in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of First Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of First Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Get First Bancshares alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on FBMS

First Bancshares Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of FBMS stock opened at $23.43 on Friday. First Bancshares has a 12-month low of $22.82 and a 12-month high of $32.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.72 and its 200 day moving average is $26.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $731.67 million, a P/E ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.88.

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.11). First Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 19.47%. The company had revenue of $60.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.10 million. Research analysts expect that First Bancshares will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of First Bancshares

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of First Bancshares by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,937 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of First Bancshares by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,966 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of First Bancshares by 100.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 910 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Bancshares by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 30,144 shares of the bank’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of First Bancshares by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 61,430 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,657,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 69.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First Bank that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement and health savings accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.