Finward Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWD) Short Interest Down 9.4% in March

Finward Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWD – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a drop of 9.4% from the March 15th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Finward Bancorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FNWD. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Finward Bancorp by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Finward Bancorp by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 149,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,310,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Finward Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Finward Bancorp by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 4,948 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Finward Bancorp alerts:

Finward Bancorp Stock Performance

FNWD stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $24.74. The company had a trading volume of 146 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,984. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.38 million, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 0.54. Finward Bancorp has a one year low of $17.29 and a one year high of $31.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.81.

Finward Bancorp Announces Dividend

Finward Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FNWD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. Finward Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 8.68%. The company had revenue of $15.45 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Finward Bancorp will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Finward Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.74%.

Finward Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Finward Bancorp operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company's deposit products include non-interest- and interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificate accounts, and retirement savings plans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Finward Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finward Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.