Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) Shares Sold by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,425 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC owned 0.07% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $3,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FBND. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $74,000.

Get Fidelity Total Bond ETF alerts:

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of FBND stock opened at $44.52 on Monday. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $42.45 and a 52-week high of $46.38. The stock has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.76.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Profile

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.