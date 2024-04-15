Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) Stake Boosted by Investors Research Corp

Investors Research Corp increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,888 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the quarter. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter.

FTEC stock traded down $1.87 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $151.22. The company had a trading volume of 131,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,978. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 1.16. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a one year low of $108.86 and a one year high of $159.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.04.

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

