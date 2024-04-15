Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) Shares Sold by Canton Hathaway LLC

Canton Hathaway LLC decreased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $1,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 4,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 25,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Finally, Crumly & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 199.5% in the fourth quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 72,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,456,000 after acquiring an additional 48,485 shares during the last quarter.

FTEC stock traded down $3.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $149.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 330,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,047. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a twelve month low of $108.86 and a twelve month high of $159.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $153.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 1.16.

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

