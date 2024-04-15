Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV) Stock Position Cut by Marmo Financial Group LLC

Marmo Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,842 shares during the period. Fidelity High Dividend ETF accounts for about 2.8% of Marmo Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Marmo Financial Group LLC owned about 0.21% of Fidelity High Dividend ETF worth $3,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 30.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,658,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,997,000 after purchasing an additional 387,179 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 7.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 571,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,056,000 after purchasing an additional 41,353 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 130.3% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 520,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,075,000 after buying an additional 294,344 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 498,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,230,000 after buying an additional 35,437 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 208.7% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 493,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,418,000 after acquiring an additional 333,824 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA FDVV traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $44.17. 138,408 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 278,025. Fidelity High Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $36.94 and a 12 month high of $45.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.80. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.01.

The Fidelity High Dividend ETF (FDVV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit positive dividend characteristics, with overweights to sectors that exhibit higher dividend yield. FDVV was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

