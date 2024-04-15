FDM Group (Holdings) plc (LON:FDM) Insider Buys £999.94 in Stock

FDM Group (Holdings) plc (LON:FDM – Get Free Report) insider Sheila Flavell bought 289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 346 ($4.38) per share, with a total value of £999.94 ($1,265.59).

Sheila Flavell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 7th, Sheila Flavell bought 230 shares of FDM Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 434 ($5.49) per share, with a total value of £998.20 ($1,263.38).

FDM Group stock opened at GBX 329.50 ($4.17) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £361.23 million, a P/E ratio of 890.54 and a beta of 0.93. FDM Group has a 1-year low of GBX 313.75 ($3.97) and a 1-year high of GBX 732 ($9.26). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 383.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 418.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.51.

FDM Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a GBX 19 ($0.24) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This is an increase from FDM Group’s previous dividend of $17.00. FDM Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9,729.73%.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of FDM Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st.

About FDM Group

FDM Group (Holdings) plc provides information technology (IT) services in the United Kingdom, North America, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It is involved in recruiting, training, and deploying its IT and business consultants across various technical and business disciplines, including development, testing, IT service management, project management office, data engineering, cloud computing, business analysis, business intelligence, cyber security, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and robotic process automation, as well as risk and regulation activities.

