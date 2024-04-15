FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Now Covered by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an underperform rating and a $430.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $460.00 target price (down previously from $480.00) on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer reissued a market perform rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a $464.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $447.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $377.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $442.70.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FDS

FactSet Research Systems Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of FDS stock opened at $426.24 on Thursday. FactSet Research Systems has a 12-month low of $380.96 and a 12-month high of $488.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $459.31 and a 200-day moving average of $456.36. The company has a market capitalization of $16.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.72.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The business services provider reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.83 by $0.39. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.72% and a return on equity of 34.36%. The firm had revenue of $545.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.93 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems will post 15.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is presently 31.04%.

Insider Activity at FactSet Research Systems

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.10, for a total transaction of $1,356,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,838,871.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FactSet Research Systems

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wallace Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 10.3% during the first quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC now owns 900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the 1st quarter worth $137,000. Strong Tower Advisory Services lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 4.3% during the first quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 3,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,454,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Security Financial Services INC. bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 4.6% in the first quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 6,802 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

About FactSet Research Systems

(Get Free Report)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.