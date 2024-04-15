Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) Lowered to “Equal Weight” at Barclays

Barclays downgraded shares of Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $25.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

EXEL has been the subject of several other research reports. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They set a buy rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Exelixis from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Exelixis from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exelixis has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $26.29.

Exelixis Stock Performance

Shares of Exelixis stock opened at $22.81 on Thursday. Exelixis has a 52-week low of $18.08 and a 52-week high of $24.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.30 and a 200-day moving average of $22.11.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $479.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.23 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 8.57%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Exelixis will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Exelixis

In other news, Director David Edward Johnson acquired 190,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.70 per share, for a total transaction of $3,933,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,100,730 shares in the company, valued at $22,785,111. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Exelixis news, Director Alan M. Garber sold 19,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $461,112.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $857,229.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David Edward Johnson acquired 190,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.70 per share, with a total value of $3,933,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,100,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,785,111. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Exelixis

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Exelixis by 232.6% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Exelixis by 7,995.2% in the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares during the period. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

