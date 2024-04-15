EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) Short Interest Up 25.5% in March

EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,820,000 shares, a growth of 25.5% from the March 15th total of 1,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 316,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.8 days. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EVTC has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of EVERTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on EVERTEC from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EVERTEC has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.33.

Get EVERTEC alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on EVTC

EVERTEC Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of EVTC stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $37.58. 391,611 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 322,157. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.10 and its 200-day moving average is $38.16. EVERTEC has a fifty-two week low of $31.55 and a fifty-two week high of $42.21.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.06). EVERTEC had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 11.48%. The company had revenue of $194.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.86 million. Analysts predict that EVERTEC will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EVERTEC Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 26th. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.53%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Frank G. D’angelo sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total value of $598,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,523.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Frank G. D’angelo sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total value of $598,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,380 shares in the company, valued at $388,523.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Morgan M. Schuessler sold 100,000 shares of EVERTEC stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.19, for a total transaction of $3,719,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 347,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,939,925.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EVERTEC

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in EVERTEC by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,289,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $380,201,000 after purchasing an additional 85,465 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in EVERTEC by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,558,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $309,373,000 after acquiring an additional 58,160 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in EVERTEC by 2.0% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,554,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $153,728,000 after acquiring an additional 87,619 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of EVERTEC by 0.3% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,964,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $147,417,000 after purchasing an additional 12,707 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 3.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,289,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,319,000 after purchasing an additional 70,144 shares in the last quarter. 96.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EVERTEC

(Get Free Report)

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business and financial technology in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Latin America Payments and Solutions; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EVERTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVERTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.