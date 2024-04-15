EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) Short Interest Update

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 595,400 shares, a growth of 28.8% from the March 15th total of 462,400 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 124,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EVCM. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of EverCommerce from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target (down previously from $11.00) on shares of EverCommerce in a research report on Friday, March 15th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of EverCommerce in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of EverCommerce from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of EverCommerce in a report on Friday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EverCommerce currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at EverCommerce

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other EverCommerce news, CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 4,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $36,144.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,292,061 shares in the company, valued at $11,628,549. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,345 shares of company stock worth $209,568. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in EverCommerce by 871.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,432 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in EverCommerce by 82.7% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in EverCommerce during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in EverCommerce during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in EverCommerce by 379.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,868 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

EverCommerce Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ EVCM traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $8.67. The stock had a trading volume of 51,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,309. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.45 and its 200-day moving average is $9.67. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.04 and a beta of 1.06. EverCommerce has a 52 week low of $6.22 and a 52 week high of $13.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $169.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.41 million. EverCommerce had a negative return on equity of 5.35% and a negative net margin of 6.75%. As a group, analysts predict that EverCommerce will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

About EverCommerce

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include business management software that offers route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions comprising e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer experience solution, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

Featured Articles

