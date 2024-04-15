ERC20 Trading 98.9% Lower Over Last Week (ERC20)

ERC20 (ERC20) traded down 38.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. One ERC20 token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, ERC20 has traded down 98.9% against the dollar. ERC20 has a market capitalization of $898,289.96 and $23,923.31 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00010568 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00010870 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001319 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $63,872.70 or 0.99900702 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.06 or 0.00012610 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00010936 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000068 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000052 BTC.

About ERC20

ERC20 (CRYPTO:ERC20) is a token. Its genesis date was October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. The official website for ERC20 is erc20.tech. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ERC20 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 1,128,632,512.4217153 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.0009073 USD and is down -46.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 41 active market(s) with $23,452.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using U.S. dollars.

