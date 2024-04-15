Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for April 15th (ATOM, AZN, CJR.B, CWR, DUKE, HZM, KNOS, LLY, MGA, REGN)

Apr 15th, 2024

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, April 15th:

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Atome (LON:ATOM). The firm issued a speculative buy rating and a GBX 130 ($1.65) target price on the stock.

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have C$0.70 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$2.50.

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) was downgraded by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from an outperform rating to an underperform rating. They currently have C$0.40 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$1.30.

Ceres Power (LON:CWR) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 800 ($10.13) price target on the stock.

Duke Capital (LON:DUKE) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Horizonte Minerals (LON:HZM) had its under review rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc..

Kainos Group (LON:KNOS) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They currently have a GBX 1,000 ($12.66) price target on the stock.

Kainos Group (LON:KNOS) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $815.00 target price on the stock.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) was downgraded by analysts at Evercore Inc. from an outperform rating to an in-line rating. They currently have $62.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $75.00.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $925.00 price target on the stock.

