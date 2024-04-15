Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for April 15th (ATOM, AZN, CJR.B, CWR, DUKE, HZM, KNOS, LLY, MGA, REGN)

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, April 15th:

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Atome (LON:ATOM). The firm issued a speculative buy rating and a GBX 130 ($1.65) target price on the stock.

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have C$0.70 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$2.50.

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) was downgraded by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from an outperform rating to an underperform rating. They currently have C$0.40 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$1.30.

Ceres Power (LON:CWR) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 800 ($10.13) price target on the stock.

Duke Capital (LON:DUKE) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Horizonte Minerals (LON:HZM) had its under review rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc..

Kainos Group (LON:KNOS) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They currently have a GBX 1,000 ($12.66) price target on the stock.

Kainos Group (LON:KNOS) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $815.00 target price on the stock.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) was downgraded by analysts at Evercore Inc. from an outperform rating to an in-line rating. They currently have $62.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $75.00.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $925.00 price target on the stock.

