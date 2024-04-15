Equitable (NYSE:EQH) PT Raised to $46.00

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

EQH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Equitable from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Equitable from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. UBS Group raised their target price on Equitable from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Equitable from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equitable currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $39.33.

Get Equitable alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on EQH

Equitable Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:EQH opened at $36.50 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.04. The stock has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.42. Equitable has a fifty-two week low of $21.89 and a fifty-two week high of $38.44.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Equitable will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

Equitable Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. Equitable’s payout ratio is 26.04%.

Insider Activity at Equitable

In related news, insider Nick Lane sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.29, for a total value of $322,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 154,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,976,922.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Nick Lane sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.29, for a total value of $322,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 154,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,976,922.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Pearson sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.38, for a total transaction of $1,942,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 619,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,063,457.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 211,938 shares of company stock valued at $7,213,072. 1.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Equitable

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Equitable by 107.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equitable by 143.1% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equitable by 126.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equitable during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equitable by 1,421.4% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

About Equitable

(Get Free Report)

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.