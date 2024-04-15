EQT (NYSE:EQT) Upgraded by Scotiabank to Sector Outperform

Scotiabank upgraded shares of EQT (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. Scotiabank currently has $52.00 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock, up from their previous price target of $40.00.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of EQT from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of EQT in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of EQT from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of EQT to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a neutral rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of EQT in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $44.13.

Shares of NYSE EQT opened at $37.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $16.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.12. EQT has a 1 year low of $30.84 and a 1 year high of $45.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.17.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. EQT had a net margin of 25.12% and a return on equity of 7.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that EQT will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $0.1575 per share. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.82%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EQT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in EQT by 12.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 31,346 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 3,541 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in EQT during the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in EQT by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 166,448 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,891,000 after acquiring an additional 12,466 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in EQT during the 1st quarter valued at about $539,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of EQT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $329,000. 90.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

