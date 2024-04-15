EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Sold by Bourgeon Capital Management LLC

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 61.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,300 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 41,668 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $5,040,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 5,761 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth $231,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,234 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 75.2% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 287,582 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $34,783,000 after acquiring an additional 123,474 shares during the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EOG Resources stock traded down $1.44 during trading on Monday, reaching $132.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,789,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,446,169. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $121.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.78. The firm has a market cap of $76.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.40. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $106.32 and a one year high of $139.67.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($0.07). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 31.40%. The business had revenue of $6.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 15th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 27.98%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EOG. Barclays began coverage on EOG Resources in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $144.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp decreased their target price on EOG Resources from $157.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on EOG Resources from $164.00 to $147.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on EOG Resources from $163.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.90.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

