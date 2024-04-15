Entergy (NYSE:ETR) PT Lowered to $107.00 at Barclays

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by analysts at Barclays from $108.00 to $107.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.97% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $117.00 price target on shares of Entergy in a research report on Monday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Entergy from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.78.

Get Entergy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ETR

Entergy Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of ETR stock opened at $102.91 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $102.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $21.94 billion, a PE ratio of 9.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.71. Entergy has a 12-month low of $87.10 and a 12-month high of $109.85.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. Entergy had a net margin of 19.41% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Entergy will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Entergy

In other news, EVP Kimberly Cook-Nelson sold 2,000 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total transaction of $200,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,037 shares in the company, valued at $1,609,312.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.84, for a total value of $874,140.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,247.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kimberly Cook-Nelson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total transaction of $200,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,609,312.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,000 shares of company stock worth $1,226,685. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Entergy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in Entergy in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Entergy in the first quarter valued at $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Entergy by 157.1% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entergy during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entergy during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

About Entergy

(Get Free Report)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.