Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX) Hits New 1-Year Low at $6.95

Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.95 and last traded at $7.05, with a volume of 1209061 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ENVX has been the topic of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Enovix in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. William Blair started coverage on Enovix in a report on Monday, December 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Enovix in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Enovix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.29.

Enovix Trading Down 8.3 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.13 and a 200-day moving average of $10.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a current ratio of 5.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 1.62.

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $7.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 million. Enovix had a negative net margin of 2,800.51% and a negative return on equity of 77.74%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Enovix Co. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Enovix

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Enovix in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Enovix by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Enovix in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Enovix in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Enovix in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 50.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Enovix

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. It serves wearables and IoT, smartphone, laptops and tablets, industrial and medical, and electric vehicles industries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

