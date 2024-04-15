Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT) Shares Gap Up to $15.92

Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:ENLT – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $15.92, but opened at $16.48. Enlight Renewable Energy shares last traded at $16.35, with a volume of 2,326 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Enlight Renewable Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $16.00 target price (down previously from $19.00) on shares of Enlight Renewable Energy in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Enlight Renewable Energy from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th.

Get Enlight Renewable Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Enlight Renewable Energy

Enlight Renewable Energy Trading Up 2.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.93 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.06 and a 200 day moving average of $16.56.

Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $73.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.36 million. Enlight Renewable Energy had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 27.74%. On average, research analysts predict that Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Enlight Renewable Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy by 1,250.5% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,676 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Enlight Renewable Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Enlight Renewable Energy during the 1st quarter worth $169,000. 38.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enlight Renewable Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd operates as a renewable energy platform in Israel and internationally. The company initiates, plans, develops, constructs, and operates projects to produce electricity from renewable energy sources. It develops wind energy and solar energy projects, as well as energy storage projects.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enlight Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enlight Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.