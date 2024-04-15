EnGold Mines (CVE:EGM) Hits New 1-Year High at $0.08

EnGold Mines Ltd. (CVE:EGM – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 22000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

EnGold Mines Trading Up 23.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.50. The firm has a market cap of C$2.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.25 and a beta of -0.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.06 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.05.

About EnGold Mines

EnGold Mines Ltd. explores for and evaluates mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Lac La Hache property covering an area of 25,750 hectares located in the Cariboo region of central British Columbia, Canada. The company was formerly known as GWR Resources Inc and changed its name to EnGold Mines Ltd.

