enGene (NASDAQ:ENGN) Shares Down 2.8%

enGene Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ENGN – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 2.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.69 and last traded at $14.97. Approximately 17,461 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 43,728 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.40.

ENGN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of enGene in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of enGene in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of enGene in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of enGene in a report on Friday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of enGene in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.50.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.23.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in enGene in the fourth quarter valued at about $185,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of enGene in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of enGene in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Vivo Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of enGene in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,264,000. Finally, Omega Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of enGene in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,441,000. 64.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

enGene Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary enGene, Inc, operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company that develops genetic medicines through the delivery of therapeutics to mucosal tissues and other organs. Its lead product candidate is EG-70 (detalimogene voraplasmid), which is a non-viral immunotherapy to treat non-muscle invasive bladder cancer patients with carcinoma-in-situ (Cis), who are unresponsive to treatment with Bacillus Calmette-Guérin.

