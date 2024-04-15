Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $15.54 and last traded at $15.48. Approximately 2,838,474 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 12,168,867 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.42.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ET has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group cut their target price on Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.57.

Energy Transfer Stock Down 1.0 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.06 and a 200-day moving average of $14.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.64.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $20.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.46 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 4.85%. Energy Transfer’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were given a $0.315 dividend. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is currently 115.60%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Energy Transfer

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Energy Transfer by 112.9% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 146,943 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 77,938 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Energy Transfer by 230.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 736,634 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,335,000 after buying an additional 513,989 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Energy Transfer by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 28,250 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Fractal Investments LLC lifted its stake in Energy Transfer by 12.9% in the third quarter. Fractal Investments LLC now owns 5,682,061 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $79,719,000 after buying an additional 647,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its stake in Energy Transfer by 22.5% in the third quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 421,372 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,912,000 after buying an additional 77,352 shares during the last quarter. 38.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

