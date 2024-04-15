Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) Reaches New 1-Year High at $285.55

Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $285.55 and last traded at $285.55, with a volume of 107295 shares. The stock had previously closed at $260.98.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Encore Wire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $239.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $212.47. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 1.31.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The electronics maker reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.05. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 14.50%. The business had revenue of $633.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $8.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Encore Wire Co. will post 16.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio is 0.37%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WIRE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Encore Wire by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,124,572 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $356,420,000 after purchasing an additional 28,777 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,239,317 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $255,439,000 after buying an additional 30,523 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,526,095 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $174,086,000 after buying an additional 23,364 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Encore Wire by 0.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 678,341 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $70,506,000 after purchasing an additional 5,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Encore Wire by 1,243.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 618,565 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,788,000 after purchasing an additional 572,539 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.82% of the company’s stock.

Encore Wire Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of electrical building wires and cables in the United States. It offers NM-B cables, UF-B cables, THHN/THWN-2, XHHW-2, USE-2, RHH/RHW-2, and other types of wire products, including SEU, SER, photovoltaic, URD, tray cables, metal-clads, and armored cables.

