Emfo LLC Trims Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Emfo LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 438 shares during the period. Emfo LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IAU. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 0.7% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 41,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 2.5% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 11,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 1,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

IAU stock traded up $0.83 during trading on Monday, reaching $45.13. 15,439,376 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,591,728. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $34.35 and a 12 month high of $45.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.67.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.