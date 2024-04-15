Emfo LLC Sells 2,045 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Emfo LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 66.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,045 shares during the quarter. Emfo LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of VYM traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $115.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,336,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,145,847. The firm has a market cap of $53.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $116.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.42. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $98.40 and a 52-week high of $121.29.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

