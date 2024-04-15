Emfo LLC Has $58,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

Emfo LLC lessened its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Free Report) by 67.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,809 shares during the period. Emfo LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF were worth $58,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 401.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSEARCA RPG traded down $0.59 on Monday, hitting $34.87. 343,524 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 423,861. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.72. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $28.52 and a 1-year high of $37.14.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

