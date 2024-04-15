Emfo LLC Has $357,000 Holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Emfo LLC cut its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 51.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the quarter. Emfo LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JEPI. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $375,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1,098.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 17,004 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter worth about $714,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 22.3% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 10.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JEPI stock traded down $0.48 on Monday, reaching $55.73. The company had a trading volume of 4,199,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,624,813. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.88 and its 200 day moving average is $55.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.64 billion, a PE ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 0.54. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $51.38 and a one year high of $57.94.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

