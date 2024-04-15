Emfo LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

Emfo LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 18.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 243 shares during the quarter. Emfo LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 58,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,598,000 after purchasing an additional 5,891 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 94.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 105,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,302,000 after purchasing an additional 20,613 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 729,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,646,000 after purchasing an additional 33,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $221,000.
Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance
VIGI traded down $0.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $78.43. 308,544 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 322,401. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $68.45 and a 1 year high of $82.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.10.
Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Increases Dividend
Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile
The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- The Charles Schwab Company Can Hit New Highs
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Costco vs. Walmart: Revenue Comparison of Two Retail Giants
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- 3 Energy Plays for Cash Flow: Buy 1 or Buy Them All
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.