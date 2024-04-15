Emfo LLC Cuts Position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Emfo LLC cut its stake in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 18.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,750 shares during the quarter. Emfo LLC’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 39.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,573,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $576,900,000 after purchasing an additional 5,223,114 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 65.9% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 8,877,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,743,000 after purchasing an additional 3,524,794 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $102,358,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 3,186.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,287,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,187,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,697,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $736,980,000 after acquiring an additional 2,514,895 shares during the last quarter. 55.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. purchased 190,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.95 per share, with a total value of $2,460,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,066,189 shares in the company, valued at $13,807,147.55. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 27.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CG shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of The Carlyle Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.07.

The Carlyle Group Price Performance

CG traded down $0.52 during trading on Monday, hitting $45.27. 1,482,946 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,319,231. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.63. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.20 and a 1 year high of $48.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.08. The Carlyle Group had a negative net margin of 20.53% and a positive return on equity of 19.74%. The business had revenue of $896.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $860.68 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Carlyle Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is currently -82.84%.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Recommended Stories

