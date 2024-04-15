Emfo LLC Cuts Holdings in Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:REFI)

Emfo LLC cut its position in shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:REFI – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 292,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,394 shares during the quarter. Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance comprises 4.4% of Emfo LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Emfo LLC owned approximately 1.61% of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance worth $4,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PBMares Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance by 25.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 754,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,105,000 after purchasing an additional 153,911 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance by 13.1% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 16,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares during the period. 25.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in a report on Wednesday, March 13th.

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:REFI traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $15.37. The stock had a trading volume of 123,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,015. Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.67 and a 1 year high of $17.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.62. The company has a market cap of $279.73 million, a P/E ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.22.

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.23%. Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance’s payout ratio is 88.68%.

About Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. The company engages in originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans and alternative structured financings secured by commercial real estate properties. Its portfolio primarily includes offers senior loans to state-licensed operators in the cannabis industry.

