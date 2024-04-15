Emfo LLC Boosts Stake in Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN)

Emfo LLC boosted its stake in Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN – Free Report) by 22.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 519,475 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 94,475 shares during the quarter. Emfo LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Precigen worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Precigen by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 182,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 47,925 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Precigen by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 220,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 14,700 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Precigen in the 1st quarter valued at about $449,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Precigen by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,225,641 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,246,000 after acquiring an additional 46,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Precigen by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 51,690 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. 33.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Precigen stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,223,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,083,277. Precigen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.84 and a 1-year high of $1.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.31.

Precigen ( NASDAQ:PGEN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Precigen had a negative net margin of 1,540.63% and a negative return on equity of 55.47%. The company had revenue of $1.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 million. Research analysts expect that Precigen, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on PGEN shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Precigen in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Precigen to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Precigen from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Precigen in a report on Wednesday, March 20th.

Precigen, Inc operates as a discovery and clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops gene and cell therapies using precision technology to target diseases in therapeutic areas of immuno-oncology, autoimmune disorders, and infectious diseases. It operates through two segments, Biopharmaceuticals and Exemplar.

