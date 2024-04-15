Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. Sells 3,665 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM)

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,665 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $715,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,481,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,366,000 after buying an additional 179,129 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,321,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,417,000 after acquiring an additional 40,124 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,630,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,242,000 after acquiring an additional 45,235 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 1,438,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,025,000 after purchasing an additional 189,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Betterment LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 1,372,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,337,000 after purchasing an additional 112,526 shares during the period.

Shares of GEM traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $30.81. 52,255 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,765. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $27.54 and a 52 week high of $31.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.93. The firm has a market cap of $911.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 0.79.

About Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (GEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

