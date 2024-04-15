Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. Sells 2,116 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 28.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,360 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,116 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Drive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in Danaher by 0.8% during the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 6,064 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,779,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. New Hampshire Trust raised its position in Danaher by 0.3% in the third quarter. New Hampshire Trust now owns 14,438 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,582,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Connolly Sarah T. boosted its stake in Danaher by 0.5% in the third quarter. Connolly Sarah T. now owns 9,599 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Danaher by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,496 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Danaher Price Performance

NYSE DHR traded down $1.54 during trading on Monday, reaching $238.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 899,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,668,997. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.55 billion, a PE ratio of 37.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $249.71 and a 200 day moving average of $229.90. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $182.09 and a one year high of $259.00.

Danaher Increases Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.18. Danaher had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.87 earnings per share. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

In other news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.15, for a total value of $826,032.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,548,498.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Danaher news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.15, for a total value of $826,032.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,548,498.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 23,757 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total transaction of $5,986,764.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,102 shares in the company, valued at $9,601,704. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,957 shares of company stock worth $8,265,802 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DHR shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Danaher from $254.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com cut Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.43.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Danaher

Danaher Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Stories

