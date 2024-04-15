Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. Sells 18,313 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 43.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 18,313 shares during the quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 108,287.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 296,468,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,556,324,000 after acquiring an additional 296,194,508 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $362,618,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 682.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,974,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $312,673,000 after purchasing an additional 6,955,040 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $194,197,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 87.0% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,162,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $357,171,000 after buying an additional 4,264,099 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VWO stock traded down $0.23 on Monday, reaching $41.37. The stock had a trading volume of 10,585,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,354,337. The stock has a market cap of $74.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $37.46 and a 1 year high of $43.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.38.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

