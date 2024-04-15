Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. Sells 1,668 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 48.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,668 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Tower in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on American Tower from $224.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on American Tower from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho began coverage on American Tower in a report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of American Tower from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.36.

American Tower Price Performance

NYSE:AMT traded down $1.62 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $177.58. 1,251,732 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,378,445. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $193.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $193.57. The company has a market cap of $82.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.67. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $154.58 and a 52-week high of $219.10.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($1.16). American Tower had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.34 earnings per share. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 10.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 203.77%.

Insider Activity

In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 11,510 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.71, for a total value of $2,367,722.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,953,352.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 5,054 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total value of $962,584.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,532,080.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 11,510 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.71, for a total transaction of $2,367,722.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,969 shares in the company, valued at $12,953,352.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Featured Stories

