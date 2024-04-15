Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. Sells 1,651 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. decreased its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 35.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,054 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,651 shares during the quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. 1776 Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Morton Capital Management LLC CA lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.9% during the third quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA now owns 5,828 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 5,563 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, River Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 2,599 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of HON stock traded down $2.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $193.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,523,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,005,666. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.88 and a 12-month high of $210.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $198.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.02.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.70 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.17% and a net margin of 15.43%. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 25,500 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.19, for a total transaction of $5,028,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 183,400 shares in the company, valued at $36,164,646. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HON has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $220.25.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

