Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. Increases Position in VanEck Long Muni ETF (BATS:MLN)

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF (BATS:MLN – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183,271 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares during the period. VanEck Long Muni ETF comprises 2.3% of Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.75% of VanEck Long Muni ETF worth $3,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF by 1,027.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 50,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 45,739 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF by 150.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,594,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,845,000 after acquiring an additional 959,102 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF by 139.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 351,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,135,000 after acquiring an additional 204,527 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF in the 4th quarter worth $194,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 129,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 9,452 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Long Muni ETF Stock Performance

VanEck Long Muni ETF stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $17.70. The stock had a trading volume of 420,140 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.95 and a 200 day moving average of $17.60.

About VanEck Long Muni ETF

The VanEck Long Muni ETF (MLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of at least 17 years. MLN was launched on Jan 2, 2008 and is managed by VanEck.

