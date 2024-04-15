Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. Has $652,000 Holdings in Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO)

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO – Free Report) by 57.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,625 shares during the quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Invesco Global Water ETF worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Invesco Global Water ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 565,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,651,000 after purchasing an additional 5,195 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF in the first quarter worth $15,542,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF by 824.4% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 224,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,196,000 after buying an additional 200,147 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF by 37.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 87,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after buying an additional 23,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Invesco Global Water ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 79,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,855,000 after buying an additional 2,163 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Global Water ETF alerts:

Invesco Global Water ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ PIO traded up $0.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $41.18. 4,406 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,411. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.14 million, a PE ratio of 27.43 and a beta of 0.96. Invesco Global Water ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.30 and a fifty-two week high of $43.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.86.

Invesco Global Water ETF Dividend Announcement

About Invesco Global Water ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.0084 per share. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares Global Water Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ OMX Global Water Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in the equity securities that comprise the Index, American depository receipts (ADR) and Global depository receipts (GDR) that are based on the securities in the Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Global Water ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Global Water ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.