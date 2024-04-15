Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. Has $236,000 Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 43.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,539 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Snider Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 96,645.9% in the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after buying an additional 84,407,589 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $631,922,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 87,332.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,511,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,738,000 after purchasing an additional 7,502,751 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,109,120,000. Finally, Greenhaven Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 16,113,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,868,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948,512 shares during the period. 71.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

C has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Societe Generale cut Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Citigroup from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. HSBC increased their target price on Citigroup from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Barclays increased their target price on Citigroup from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.91.

Shares of NYSE C traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $58.58. 9,936,788 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,137,654. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.91 and its 200-day moving average is $50.69. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.17 and a 52-week high of $63.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.52.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.29. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 4.90%. The firm had revenue of $21.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.72%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

